Parliament scuffle: NCW raises concern over safety, demands action from authorities

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Expressing concern over the recent incident in Parliament where an MP felt unsafe, the NCW on Friday asked the authorities to take action in this matter and underlined that these incidents set a dangerous precedent.

Advertisment

A face-off ensured between the opposition and the ruling NDA MPs in Parliament premises over the alleged insult to B R Ambedkar following which a woman MP from Nagaland, Phangnon Konyak, alleged misbehaviour by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) expresses concern over the recent incident in Parliament where a Woman MP felt unsafe. Every space, including our democratic institutions, must be a place of safety and respect for women. These incidents set a dangerous precedent, normalizing harassment and making it acceptable. We urge authorities to take action in this matter. #WomenSafety #RespectForWomen #NCW @VijayaRahatkar," the NCW said in a post on X. PTI UZM AS AS AS