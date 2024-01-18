Parliament security breach case: Court denies bail to Neelam Azad citing serious allegations

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Neelam Azad, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, noting that the investigation was at a nascent stage and she was accused of attempting to disrupt the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur said the FIR in the case was registered under various sections of anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

“Investigation in the present case is at nascent stage. The allegations against the accused are serious in nature as she is alleged to be involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India along with other co-accused persons,” the judge said.

She said since the investigation was in the initial stage, it was not a fit case for bail.

“In view of the above discussions, considering the nature and seriousness of allegations levelled against the applicant /accused and the initial stage of investigation, I do not find it to be a fit case to release the applicant/accused on bail. The present bail application stands dismissed, the judge said.

The court had on Saturday sent all the accused in the case, including Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat, to judicial custody after they were produced before it on expiry of their police remand.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

The four were arrested from the spot, while Jha and Kumawat were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the incident later. PTI UK UK SK SK