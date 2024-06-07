Parliament security breach case: Delhi Police files charge sheet against six accused

New Delhi; The Delhi Police on Friday filed a charge sheet before a court here against six accused in the Parliament security breach case.

The 1000-page charge sheet under the stringent UAPA was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur against Manoranjan D, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, Mahesh Kumawat, Sagar Sharma, and Neelam Azad.

The final report was filed under the relevant sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh also submitted before the court that sanctions for prosecution under section 186 IPC and under section 13 of UAPA are awaited for which supplementary charge sheet will be filed within a period of two weeks.

The court has listed the matter for filing of the supplementary charge sheet on July 15.

The court also extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till July 15 after they were produced on expiry of their custody.