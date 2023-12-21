Parliament security breach case: Delhi police produce 4 accused before court

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday produced four accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case before a court here on expiry of their seven-day police custody.

The accused- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi- were produced before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur.

The court is likely to take up the matter shortly.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two of them- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament House premises. PTI UK SK SK