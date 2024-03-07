Parliament security breach: Police move court seeking more time to conclude probe

New Delhi: The Delhi Police moved a court here on Thursday seeking more time to complete its investigation in the Parliament security breach case, saying certain reports are awaited and the digital data is voluminous.

The city police requested Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur to grant three more months to it for concluding the investigation in the matter.

The judge issued a notice to jailed accused Neelam Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat on the application, seeking their replies by March 11.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour on December 13 last year, released a yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Shinde and Azad -- also sprayed a coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not work) outside the Parliament premises.