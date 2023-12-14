Parliament security breach: Cops, ATS, SID inspect legislature complex in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) A day after a massive security breach in Parliament, several law enforcement agencies on Thursday carried out a thorough check of the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur where the Winter Session of the Maharashtra legislature is underway.

The inspection was led by Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and involved personnel from the Anti Terrorism Squad and State Intelligence Department, an official said.

The team identified areas of improvement, including increase in the number of personnel at the entry gates as well as intensive checking of visitors, he said.

A detailed report on the inspection and recommendations will be submitted to top state police authorities, the official added.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two others, including a woman, raised slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises, prompting police to round up the duo.

According to police, the Parliament security breach was well-coordinated, meticulously planned and carried out by six people, five of whom have been arrested.

Delhi Police is conducting raids to nab the sixth suspect, Lalit Jha, who is believed to be a key part of the group. PTI COR BNM BNM