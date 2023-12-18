Parliament security breach: Delhi Police team visits Kolkata to get details of Jha's Bengal link

Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) A three-member special team of the Delhi Police visited Kolkata on Monday and went to several places where the arrested mastermind of the Parliament security breach Lalit Mohan Jha had links during his stay here, an officer said.

Members of the team along with a few officers of the Kolkata Police first went to Burrabazar where Jha and his family had stayed only a month ago.

"They spoke to the locals, a tea stall owner and noted down details of Jha who used to give tuition to students. They also went to a house on Rabindra Sarani where Jha used to stay on rent," a Kolkata Police officer said.

Unable to get inside the locked-up room where Jha and his family had stayed, the team of Delhi Police Special Cell went to the local police station and sought assistance to approach the person who had the keys," he said.

The Delhi Police team is likely to visit a house in Baguihati near here where Jha and his family had also stayed on rent.

The Special Task Force (STF) unit of Kolkata police during an investigation found out that Jha and his family had stayed at two other addresses apart from Burrabazar, Girish Park and Baguiati.

"All the three addresses are now locked and all of his family have moved to Bihar," an officer said.

Delhi Police have arrested six people so far for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case. They have been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Two of them had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour on December 13, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two others released coloured smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises and raised slogans.

Lalit and another accused surrendered before the police later. PTI SCH NN