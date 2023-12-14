Parliament security breach: Just shows how serious job condition is in country, says Aaditya

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) The youth who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber risked their future and lives to highlight the lack of jobs, which shows how serious the situation in the country is, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released a yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol and Neelam are now in police custody. Their accomplice Vishal, in whose house the accused stayed before reaching Parliament, has been detained from Gurugram while a hunt is on for their other accomplice Lalit.

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises here, Thackeray said he had got to know from the media that the intruders acted this way to protest the lack of jobs.

"This shows how serious the condition in the country is. Despite knowing the consequences of such an act as well as threat to their lives and future, they jumped in," he said.

Thackeray said the incident was a very serious one and it must be found out how they managed to enter despite all the security apparatus and frisking, as well as how they managed to get down from the gallery.

The former Maharashtra minister condemned the suspension of MPs who were demanding a discussion on the incident.

As many as 15 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the Winter session for disrupting proceedings as the Lok Sabha security breach incident snowballed into a major row on Thursday.

While TMC's Derek O'Brien was suspended in the Rajya Sabha, 14 opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and DMK's Kanimozhi, were suspended from the Lok Sabha.

"It means if something like this happens in our House (legislature), and we seek a discussion we will be suspended. Don't the MPs have the right to seek a discussion and get answers," Thackeray questioned.

In the backdrop of the High Court, on Wednesday, asking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately hold the bypoll for the Pune Lok Sabha seat, Thackeray wanted the state government to clarify when the polls will be held.

He also slammed the Eknath Shinde government over concerns that toll till be charged on the upcoming Mumbai coastal road, the first phase of which is likely to be commissioned soon. PTI CLS BNM BNM