Parliament security breach on 2001 attack anniversary affront to our democratic values: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the security breach inside Parliament on the anniversary of the 2001 attack was an "affront to our democratic values".

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. The House was adjourned soon after the incident.

A man and a woman were detained on Wednesday for protesting outside Parliament with cans that emitted a yellowish smoke, police said.

"Today's breach in Parliament, on the solemn anniversary of 2001 attack, is an affront to our democratic values. The security of our temple of democracy cannot be compromised. An urgent investigation is vital to uncover who were the attackers, how did they get in, what were their motives … Action must be swift and strict," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha called the breach "an agonizing echo of that dark day".

"India still remembers the attack on our Parliament in 2001. Today's security breach is an agonizing echo of that dark day, reopening wounds on its anniversary," he said in a post on X.

"This is not just a breach; it's an outright attack on our democracy. An immediate and thorough investigation is needed to swiftly unmask the perpetrators," he added.

He underlined the need to protect the country's democratic institutions, calling Parliament "a sacred symbol" of the nation.

"Our Parliament stands as a sacred symbol of our nation, and if this temple of our democracy isn't secure, then what can be? We must fiercely protect our democratic institutions," he said in the post.

Terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people. PTI SLB SLB SZM