Parliament security breach: Timeline of events so far

New Delhi: Timeline of the parliament security breach:

Advertisment

-- In 2022, Lalit Jha, Sagar Sharma, 26, and Maoranjan D, 34, met in Mysuru where they made a plan to barge into the parliament to attract the attention of the country. Later Neelam, 37, and Amol, 25, joined the plan.

-- The five joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook after coming in touch with each other on social media for four years.

-- Manoranjan, at the instruction of Lalit Jha, allegedly the main conspirator of the plan, conducted a recce of the Parliament building during the Monsoon Session this year in July and noticed that the shoes of the visitors were not checked. -- The five gathered at Gurugram resident Vishal Sharma's house on Sunday and stayed there till Tuesday.

Advertisment

-- All five left for Parliament building on Wednesday morning. Manoranjan had procured visitors passes through Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

-- Sagar and Manoranjan entered the new Parliament building and reached visitors gallery. At around 1 pm, Sagar jumped from the visitors gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber. Manoranjan also tried to jump and was seen hanging from railing of the visitors gallery.

-- They released yellow coloured gas from canisters they had smuggled inside in their shoes. They were overpowered and thrashed by the MPs in the House and handed over to security personnel.

Advertisment

-- Around the same time, Neelam and Amol released gas from similar canisters and raised slogans outside the Parliament building. Lalit who was with them shot a video that was later shared on Instagram.

-- Neelam and Amol were caught by the policemen, while Lalit managed to give them a slip.

-- All four -- Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam and Amol -- were taken to Parliament Street Police Station where they were questioned by the investigators. Special Cell of Delhi Police joined the investigation.

Advertisment

-- Vishal and his wife were also detained by the police from Gurugram.

-- Sagar, Manoranjan, Neelam, and Amol were arrested by Delhi Police after questioning for hours. A case under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against all of them.

-- Anti-terror unit special cell is probing the security breach and conducting search to nab Lalit who is still absconding. The four are likely to be produced before a city court later in the day.