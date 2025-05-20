Parliament session before sending delegations would have added to its shine: John Brittas

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) CPI(M) MP John Brittas on Tuesday said his party decided to join the diplomatic delegation going abroad for a "larger national cause" even as he stressed that holding a Parliament session ahead of the proposed tour would have added a "shine" to it.

Talking to PTI, the Rajya Sabha member also said that the tour is required at this "critical juncture" post the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

India is often hyphenated with Pakistan but the two countries are different, he said, adding while India is a country of rich diversity, plurality and has a democratic process, Pakistan is a country born in the name of religion, which has nurtured terrorist organisations.

Brittas, who is a part of the delegation visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, Republic of Korea, Japan and Singapore, said his party has "strong reservations and disagreements with the government of India, its approach and attitude".

"The entire opposition has been requesting an all-party meeting under the prime minister. Because at the last two all-party meetings, he stayed away. Also, at a special Parliament session, the government could have taken the entire country and people in confidence," he said.

"So, we feel that these were the requirements. Nevertheless, for a larger national cause, we thought of cooperating with the gesture that has come from the government of India. That doesn't mean that we are in agreement with whatever this government does," he said.

Brittas said when they return from the tour, the demand for calling a special session of Parliament would continue.

"Just because we are going abroad that doesn't mean that we need to change our approach towards the domestic conditions of this nation. Because there are a lot of cardinal issues which are very important for us to debate," he said.

"Even in Pakistan, which is not a democratic country as such, the military has a huge role there. Even there they had a Parliament session... So, if Pakistan can have a Parliament session, the largest democracy in this world should be having such a parliament debate," he said.

"And I would always say that if at all we had a Parliament session, a fruitful Parliament session, a debate, and just after that if the delegations had left for abroad, it would have added so much shine to this delegation," he said.

The MP, however, added that despite shortcomings, the CPI(M) won't be lagging behind when it comes to discharging a national duty.

Talking about the tour, he said the delegations will interact with a cross-section of society, and relay India's message against terrorism.

"We will be interacting with a cross-section of the society there, Parliamentarians, ministers, non-state actors, think tanks, academicians, media, civil society... And we hope that this will be fruitful because at this juncture it is very important that the message of India is being conveyed to them," Brittas said.

Brittas said it is a "critical juncture" for India after the skirmish with Pakistan, and a lot of things are being talked about in the international community and media.

"We need to set the records very correctly and straight. First of all, India cannot be seen on a par with Pakistan. We have been a victim of terror for so many decades. Pakistan has been harbouring and nurturing terrorist organizations. So, the international community needs to be aware of all these sensitivities that India is facing now. So, this is the right time because there is a ceasefire that is in existence," he said.

"There is a discourse and discussion on terrorism world across. So, we feel that naturally this could be the appropriate way and the appropriate juncture to go ahead soon," he added.

The Centre on Sunday announced names of members of seven delegations consisting of political leaders, parliamentarians and former ministers cutting across party lines travelling to world capitals to put across India's resolve to tackle terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

The delegations are being led by Baijayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad (both BJP), Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Kanimozhi (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), and will visit a total of 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels. PTI AO ZMN