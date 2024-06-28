Rahul urges PM Modi for discussion on NEET irregularities in Parliament

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold "respectful" and good discussion in Parliament on the issue of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET exam as it concerns the country's youth.

The NEET issue is the most important issue of the day, and the opposition parties have agreed that it should be taken up for discussion before anything else, the Congress leader told reporters in Parliament complex.

"This is the issue concerning the youth, and the INDIA bloc thinks this is the most important issue," he said.

"Parliament should send message to the youth that the government and opposition are together in raising concerns of students. I urge PM Modi to hold respectful, good discussion on NEET issue in Parliament as it concerns the country's youth," he added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

The Education Ministry also cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and NEET (postgraduate) examinations after receiving inputs that the exams' "integrity may have been compromised