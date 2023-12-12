Parliament should send strong message that country will not accept pro-Khalistani activities: Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A Shiv Sena (UBT) member on Tuesday raised concern over the rise in activities of pro-Khalistani elements on foreign soil and demanded strong action against them.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Priyanka Chaturvedi said Khalistani terrorists are increasingly seen emboldened on foreign soil and are threatening the country, and a firm message should go through Parliament that India will not tolerate such activities.

"We need to take note of the threats by them and act accordingly. Our ties with Canada had escalated for such reasons and our diplomats were being threatened and billboards were being put up.

"We need to give a strong message to them through our Parliament that such activities are not acceptable to us and we will take every step to ensure the safety and security of every single citizen of this country...

"We must bring such terrorists back to India and take strong action against them," she said.

"We should act on this and take appropriate action on this," she asserted.

Responding to her concern, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "This is an important issue and I will discuss with the floor leaders so that a voice from this august chamber can go to the entire world." Earlier, the Chairman rejected an adjournment notice under rule 267 that entails voting, given by Congress member Pramod Tiwari and said, "One notice under rule 267 received from Pramod Tiwari does not merit admittance." In another submission during the Zero Hour, where members can raise miscellaneous issues of importance, Ram Nath Thakur (JDU) raised the demand for providing LPG gas cylinders at Rs 500 per cylinder across the country, as has been promised in Chhattisgarh.

He said a domestic LPG cylinder costs Rs 903 in Delhi and is differently priced in other towns. "My demand is that the government should provide the cylinder at Rs 500 per cylinder across the country." Samirul Islam (TMC) said there is a need to initiate welfare programmes for migrant workers. He also raised the issue of the plight of migrant workers across the country.

Kailash Soni (BJP) demanded that military training be made mandatory for secondary school and university students. He said this will also help in the physical fitness and health of Indian students.

Prakash Chik Baraik (TMC) highlighted that tea garden workers are facing a lot of problems in West Bengal due to the non-linking of the Provident Fund with Aadhar.

"Workers are not getting their pension due to this. I urge the central government to find a solution to this problem," he said.

Amar Patnaik (BJD) raised the demand for setting up an Indian maritime university campus in Odisha, noting that the state has a long coastline.

Niranjan Bishi (BJD) urged the Centre to exempt the handloom sector from GST. This is impacting the income of lakhs of workers in the textile sector, he said.

Earlier, the chairman extended birthday greetings to NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Union Minister V Muraleedharan. PTI SKC SKC RT RT