Parliament that Nehru built is now pale shadow of its former self: Cong

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday recalled how Jawaharlal Nehru had sought that more time be given to the opposition during the debate on a resolution moved for the removal of the speaker in 1954, and said the Parliament that then prime minister built by listening and accommodating is now a pale shadow of its former self.

The Congress' assertion comes at a time when the opposition is considering giving a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "On the afternoon of December 18, 1954, the Lok Sabha took up a Resolution moved by the Opposition for the removal of the Speaker (GV Mavalankar). This is how the debate began: 'Mr. Deputy Speaker: The House will now take up the Resolution. Shri Jawaharlal Nehru: Sir, may I make a submission to the House? You were pleased to allot two hours for this discussion. Mr. Deputy Speaker: Yes, from 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

"Jawaharlal Nehru: Normally you do adopt some kind of proportion, but I should like to submit that in this particular case, more time should be allowed to the Opposition than to the Government Benches. We do not wish to take too much time and I hope hon. Members on this side will not take too much time of the House in their speeches. Naturally we will have to say something which we will do. But I would submit for your consideration that the Opposition should have more time'," Ramesh recalled in a post on X.

He pointed out that in the First Lok Sabha, the Indian National Congress had 364 out of a total of 489 seats.

"And this was the approach of the-then Prime Minister when there was not even a recognised Leader of the Opposition. The Parliament that Nehru built up day-after-day by sitting, speaking, listening, and accommodating is now a pale shadow of its former self," Ramesh said.

He also shared screenshots of the transcription of the debate of that time.

Ramesh's remarks come at a time when sources have said a notice for resolution in this matter would be given in the Lok Sabha soon, and signatures of MPs are being procured. PTI ASK DV