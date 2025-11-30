Parliament Winter session: Govt to push reforms, Opposition to target SIR

New Delhi: The Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday will see the government push its reforms agenda with a legislation to open up the civil nuclear sector to private players, while the opposition is set to rake up the issue of revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union territories.

The three-week long session of Parliament comes against the backdrop of the overwhelming victory of the BJP-led NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections which is expected to reflect in the renewed push for reforms after a virtual washout of the Monsoon session.

Besides the crucial 'The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025', which seeks to govern the use and regulation of atomic energy in India, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill and eight other draft legislations are also on the agenda for the session which will have 15 sittings.

The government already had to step back from its plans to bring a bill to empower the president to make regulations for the Union Territory of Chandigarh directly, after stiff resistance from across the political spectrum.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has convened a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Parliament on Sunday to ensure floor coordination during the session.

The opposition is likely to take on the government over the issue of Special Intensive Revision of rolls (SIR) besides raking up the matter of air pollution in the national capital.

Among the bills planned by the government, the Higher Education Commission of India Bill seeks to set up a Commission to facilitate universities and other higher educational institutes to become independent and self-governing institutions and to promote excellence through a robust and transparent system of accreditation and autonomy.

The National Highways (Amendment) Bill, also listed for introduction, seeks to ensure faster and transparent land acquisition for national highways.

Another proposed legislation is the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims at tweaking the Companies Act, 2013 and LLP Act, 2008, to facilitate ease of doing business.

Also on the government's agenda is the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025, which proposes to consolidate provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992, Depositories Act, 1996, and Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, into a rationalised single Securities Markets Code.

The government also plans changes to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

Law Ministry officials said a proposed amendment to section 34 of the law and a Supreme Court observation on company directors have made the government refer the issue to a committee. The proposed amendment stems from that.

Two bills from the previous session are also listed for consideration and passing. The first supplementary Budget for the year is also on the agenda, according to the bulletin.

The session will conclude on December 19.