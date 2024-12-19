Parliamentarians must demonstrate exemplary conduct worthy of emulation: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the parliamentarians must demonstrate exemplary conduct that is worthy of emulation.

His remarks came on a day the rival MPs jostled in the forecourt of Parliament in unprecedented scenes of unruliness.

He cautioned that if Parliament ceases to be a centre of dialogue, debate and discussion by failing to address the issues of the people, it risks sliding into irrelevance, posing serious threats to our democratic values.

Addressing a group of Indian Forest Service probationers in Parliament complex, Dhankhar said a steadfast commitment to nationalism and prioritising national interest above all else is essential.

Dhankhar, who also chairs the Rajya Sabha, said if issues of national security or development are viewed through a political prism, "we fail to stay true to our oath of the Constitution".

Two BJP MPs were hospitalised with injuries as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi became the centre of the ruling party’s accusations, including one by a woman MP who said that he misbehaved with her.

The incident started in the morning as the BJP and opposition MPs marched towards each other over Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Ambedkar.

As the two groups came closer, tempers and voices rose, soon resulting in a melee. PTI NAB AS AS