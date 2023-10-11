Parliamentarians to gather in Delhi on Oct 12 for LiFE forum meet

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Lawmakers from across the world will gather here in the national capital on Thursday to deliberate on strategies to advance sustainable lifestyles and combating climate change at the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

The forum's meet will precede the ninth edition of the two-day G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20 Summit), which will be held on October 13-14 at the India International Convention and Expo Center in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka.

The LiFE movement, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, is a worldwide endeavour dedicated to advocating sustainable lifestyles and protecting the environment.

The movement serves as a platform for parliamentarians to exchange insights and share successful approaches in the promotion of sustainable living.

The two-day summit will deliberate on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development — Showcasing Achievements, Accelerating Progress; Sustainable Energy Transition Gateway to Green Future; Mainstreaming Gender Equality- From Women's Development to Women led Development; and Transformation in Peoples' Lives through Public Digital Platforms.

These subjects underscore the immediate imperative of tackling critical global issues the world faces today.