Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju calls on Pro-Tem Speaker B Mahtab

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday called on BJP leader B Mahtab ahead of his swearing in as pro-tem speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

Rijiju was accompanied by his deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan.

"Had the privilege of meeting Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab ji before his swearing-in ceremony as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha..." Rijiju wrote on X.

"His wisdom & experience are invaluable as he embarks on this journey. Looking forward to working together. Best wishes to him," he said.

Mahtab is tasked with presiding over the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on June 24 and 25 when new members take oath as members of Parliament.

He will be assisted by a panel of chairpersons.

On Wednesday, Mahtab -- a seven-time member of Lok Sabha -- will oversee the election of the new Speaker.