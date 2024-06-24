National

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju calls on Pro-Tem Speaker B Mahtab

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju with Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan greets Bhartruhari Mahtab before his swearing-in ceremony as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju with Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan greets Bhartruhari Mahtab before his swearing-in ceremony as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday called on BJP leader B Mahtab ahead of his swearing in as pro-tem speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

Rijiju was accompanied by his deputies Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan.

"Had the privilege of meeting Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab ji before his swearing-in ceremony as the pro tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha..." Rijiju wrote on X.

"His wisdom & experience are invaluable as he embarks on this journey. Looking forward to working together. Best wishes to him," he said.

Mahtab is tasked with presiding over the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on June 24 and 25 when new members take oath as members of Parliament.

He will be assisted by a panel of chairpersons.

On Wednesday, Mahtab -- a seven-time member of Lok Sabha -- will oversee the election of the new Speaker.

Lok Sabha parliament Kiren Rijiju Lok Sabha Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab
Subscribe