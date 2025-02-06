Parliamentary delegation from Sweden calls on RS deputy chairman

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harvansh on Thursday lauded the long-standing and friendly relations between India and Sweden as a Parliamentary delegation of India-Sweden Friendship group in Swedish Parliament called on him in Parliament House complex.

Welcoming the delegation, Harivansh said the long-standing, warm and friendly relations between India and Sweden are built on shared democratic values and expanding collaborations in trade, investment and technology.

The deputy chairman highlighted the increasing momentum in bilateral relations, noting that India and Sweden have held many high-level meetings since 2014, including at the prime ministerial level, reflecting the commitment of both nations to deepen engagement.

Underscoring trade and investment ties with Sweden, Harivansh said India currently stands as Sweden’s major trading partner in Asia, with bilateral trade in goods and services.

The deputy chairman welcomed the deep-rooted presence of Swedish companies in India, some operating for over a century, and acknowledged their significant contributions to India’s “Make in India” and R&D initiatives.

He encouraged more Swedish businesses to leverage India’s vast market and manufacturing ecosystem to not only serve domestic consumers but also cater to global supply chains.

On climate action, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to sustainability and industrial decarbonization through the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT 2.0), a pioneering initiative co-launched by India and Sweden. The discussions highlighted the growing importance of India-Sweden collaboration in clean energy, green technology and sustainable industrial practices.

The deputy chairman also acknowledged the rich cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations. He appreciated the widespread popularity of Indian classical arts, yoga and Ayurveda in Sweden, which continue to strengthen cultural exchanges.

He also welcomed the increasing number of Indian professionals and students in Sweden, reflecting the deepening academic and economic linkages between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing a strong commitment to fostering closer parliamentary engagement and expanding collaboration across trade, technology, climate and cultural sectors.

The deputy chairman extended his best wishes to the Swedish delegation for a productive visit to India, reaffirming the shared vision of both nations for a stronger and more dynamic partnership in the years ahead.

Members of Parliament Sujeet Kumar, Mahua Maji, G K Vasan and Milind Murli Deora as well as Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody were also present on the occasion. PTI SKC AS AS