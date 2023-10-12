Parliamentary delegations from Oman, Australia call on RS Chairman Dhankhar

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Parliamentary delegations from Oman and Australia which are here to attend the Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) called on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday.

The summit is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 14.

The Australian parliamentary delegation was led by Sue Lines, President of the Senate, and Speaker of House of Representatives Milton Dick.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, the discussions focused on a wide range of issues, including education and skills, trade and economic cooperation.

The leaders also underlined their growing strategic partnership and long standing parliamentary linkages.

Shaikh Abdulmalik Al Khalili, Chairman of the Majlis A' Dwala (State Council) of Oman, also met Dhankhar.

Their discussions were focused on promoting bilateral trade, investments, economic cooperation, parliamentary exchanges and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders reiterated their resolve to further strengthen their long-standing friendly relations based on mutual trust and their commitment to a shared vision for regional peace and stability.