Parliamentary panel calls for research on India's traditional knowledge systems

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Research on India's traditional knowledge systems such as vedic mathematics and heritage preservation needs to be prioritised to document and preserve its "ancient wisdom and practices", a parliamentary panel has recommended.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports headed by BJP MP Vivek Thakur has noted that research on India's traditional knowledge systems not only enriches the country's heritage but also offers viable solutions to contemporary challenges in healthcare, agriculture, and sustainability and this holistic approach towards development is imperative for India's progress and cultural preservation.

"In view of this, the committee recommends prioritising research in India's traditional knowledge systems due to their immense significance on multiple fronts such as Vedic mathematics, heritage preservation as it plays a pivotal role in preserving and documenting the ancient wisdom and practices inherent in traditional knowledge systems, validating the efficacy of traditional medical systems like Ayurveda and Yoga, sustainable practices in respect of agricultural methods, ecological wisdom, and natural resource management," the panel said in its report tabled in Rajya Sabha.

The committee has also recommended introduction of specialised courses in space science, astronomy, astrophysics, and related fields within departments of science and establishing collaborations between universities and space research organisations like Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to provide students with research opportunities.

The panel noted the potential benefits of One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative thereby promoting interdisciplinary research and its alignment with national policies like the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), the draft Science Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP), and the vision of the National Research Foundation (NRF) in driving inclusive access to knowledge resources.

"The committee strongly recommends the accelerated implementation of the ONOS initiative to democratise access to scholarly publications and journals across all higher education and research institutions in India as access to scientific literature, primarily through digital journals, is currently hindered by exorbitant subscription costs and limited availability," the panel noted.