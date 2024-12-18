Parliamentary panel calls for timely action on minority welfare schemes

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has urged the Ministry of Minority Affairs to expedite approvals and streamline processes to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes for minority communities.

The Committee also expressed concern over the surrender of Rs 2,064.95 crore in unspent funds during 2023-24. It recommended that states and Union Territories (UTs) adhere to timelines for completing procedural requirements and proposed penal provisions for delays.

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment tabled its report in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, highlighting both achievements and challenges in executing initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), scholarship programmes and skill development schemes.

It underscored the need for immediate action to overcome procedural delays that have previously led to under-utilisation of funds.

The Committee noted that the pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarship schemes have been pending approval since 2021-22.

These programmes have historically benefited over 8.12 crore students, comprising 34.75 per cent of the minority population.

The Committee recommended swift approvals to prevent disruption in educational support for minority students. It also called for harmonisation of these schemes with similar initiatives under other ministries to ensure consistency and efficiency.

Observing that several schemes lacked physical targets, the panel recommended that annual goals be established to assess their success. This would help identify the percentage of the minority population benefitting and guide appropriate budget allocations.

PMJVK, which received Rs 910 crore for 2024-25, aims to improve infrastructure in minority-concentrated areas.

The Committee stressed the need for better compliance with procedural guidelines and faster fund disbursement to avoid project delays. It suggested improved monitoring and data collection on project approvals and completion rates to ensure the scheme's effectiveness.

In addition to scholarships, the Committee urged the ministry to explore new initiatives such as residential education, free coaching and overseas study support tailored for minority communities.

Chairperson P C Mohan, in the report, emphasised the importance of accountability and timely action.

Chairperson P C Mohan, in the report, emphasised the importance of accountability and timely action.

"The welfare of minority communities relies on sincere and effective implementation of these schemes. We must ensure that allocated resources reach those in need without unnecessary delays," he said.