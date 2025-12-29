New Delhi: A parliamentary panel on Monday examined various aspects of the UPA-era rural job guarantee law MGNREGA, which has now been replaced by the Narendra Modi government's VB-G RAM G Act, and how to go about with it in the next six months for a smooth transition to the new legislation.

Sources said most members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development and Panchayati Raj were concerned about how the transition would take place in the next six months when the government shifts work policies from MGNREGA to the VB-G RAM G Act, how the payments would be made to beneficiaries during this period and how additional budgetary support would be arranged.

No member opposed the VB-G RAM G Act during the meeting, and several of them expressed concern that the enrolment under the old law was only around 50 per cent in many states, sources said.

Members also said it would take at least six months to implement the VB-G RAM G Act, as it will be implemented only after the rules are framed.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was passed by the Congress-led UPA in 2005. The VB-G RAM G Bill was passed in Parliament during the recently concluded Winter Session amid vociferous protests by the opposition. The new act has a provision for 125 days of wage employment for rural workers.

The parliamentary panel meeting on Monday also discussed what the new system and framework would look like.

According to sources, some opposition members admitted that there were certain shortcomings in the MGNREGA for which the committee had earlier made certain recommendations.

Some opposition members said they had earlier suggested extending the number of working days from 100 to 150. They also demanded that whatever recommendations were made by the committee earlier should be considered while preparing the rules for the VB-G RAM G Act, according to sources.

BJP MPs said the new legislation was needed since the existing law could not address the current problems of villages and basic infrastructure development in rural areas.

Sources said that during the meeting, some MPs spoke about the reasons for bringing the VB-G RAM G Act and opined that MGNREGA was brought with the twin objectives of providing rural jobs and developing the rural infrastructure.

But those objectives were not achieved, and that is why the VB-G RAM G Act was brought by the government, sources said.

BJP members also said there were examples from several states where even 50 per cent of the MGNREGA funds could not be utilised by the governments there.

Chairman of the committee and Congress leader Saptagiri Ulaka said the members discussed various aspects of MGNREGA threadbare and how to go about in the next six months, as the new law will be implemented only when the rules are framed.

He said that the members intend to discuss MGNERGA in the budget session too, and for all these, there was a briefing session from the Ministry of Rural Development.

"We had a good discussion. The new law has been passed, but new rules have to be issued. All states will also have to come on board. Today's meeting was on how to go about a smooth transition to the VBG RAM G Act. Some members have given some suggestions too. We will give a report, then everything will be clear before you," he told reporters after the meeting.

During the meeting, the secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development gave a presentation on the MGNREGA.

According to the presentation, sources said, except for Delhi and Chandigarh, MGNREGA is implemented in 741 districts, covering 2.69 lakh gram panchayats with 12.15 crore active workers.

Of these, women constitute 57 per cent, SC/ST workers 36 per cent, and 4.81 lakh persons with disabilities have also been provided employment. At present, more than 15 crore families with 26 crore beneficiaries are covered under the scheme, sources said.