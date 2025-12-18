Parliamentary panel examining Bills to remove PM, CMs gets extension to submit report

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Parliamentary committee examining Bills to remove the prime minister and chief ministers was granted extension on Thursday to submit its report by the last week of the Budget Session next year.

Joint Parliamentary Committee Chair Aparajita Sarangi moved a resolution in Lok Sabha seeking time to submit its report "up to the first day of the last week of the Budget Session, 2026".

The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

The Budget Session usually ends in the first week of April.

The term of the committee, which has so far met only once, was ending shortly.

The joint committee on The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill had earlier this month decided to invite the political parties that boycotted the panel.

Several opposition parties have stayed away from the committee, contending that the Bills violate the fundamental principle of law of a person being presumed innocent until proven guilty and resort to automatic sacking of a prime minister, chief ministers and ministers if they fail to get bail within a month of arrest in serious criminal matters. PTI NAB ARI