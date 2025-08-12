Parliamentary panel expresses concern over China's expanding presence in IOR

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee has expressed serious concern over China’s expanding naval presence and strategic infrastructure in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The committee on external affairs, headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was of the view that the expanding Chinese presence in the IOR highlighted the risks it poses to India’s national security and regional influence.

The panel called for strengthening the maritime strategy to counter the Chinese expansion and Influence in the IOR.

Noting China’s rapidly growing naval capabilities and its strengthening ties with Pakistan, the Committee urged the government to take decisive action by enhancing India’s maritime deterrence through advanced technologies, including satellite surveillance and AI-driven Maritime Domain Awareness.

It also recommended upgrading naval assets, boosting anti-submarine warfare capabilities, and expanding strategic partnerships, particularly within the Quad and with IOR littoral states, to maintain regional balance and safeguard India’s strategic autonomy in the face of escalating challenges.

The panel observed that India's strategic leadership in the IOR emphasised recognising it as a strategic, economic, and environmental lifeline for India, and strongly recommended that New Delhi should adopt a more assertive leadership role in the region.

With 90% of India’s trade passing through the IOR and its pivotal geographic position, India’s security and prosperity are intrinsically linked to the region's stability, the committee said and emphasised that initiatives like Vision SAGAR and Vision MAHASAGAR highlight the country's commitment to a cooperative, rules-based maritime order.

It urged the external affairs ministry to strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties, enhance defence cooperation, and safeguard the region’s sustainability, reinforcing India’s role as the key guardian of the Indian Ocean.

Acknowledging the geopolitical and strategic importance of the IOR, the committee recommended that India should formulate a comprehensive and flexible strategic engagement plan covering all 35 littoral states.

This plan should be rooted in shared interests and adapted to the unique geopolitical, economic, and cultural contexts of each country or sub-region.

Key focus areas should include maritime security, climate resilience, infrastructure development, defence cooperation, anti-piracy, counter-terrorism, and trade promotion.

Specific attention is urged for strengthening ties with island nations, South Asian neighbours, East African states, and partners like Australia. It stressed the need for a tailored and dynamic approach to bolster India’s strategic influence, promote regional stability, and safeguard national interests in the IOR.

The panel recommended a comprehensive review of India’s dual maritime strategies, namely SAGAR (Security and Growth for All) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), citing overlaps and ambiguities in their objectives that risk diluting strategic coherence.

While SAGAR focuses on security and growth within the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), MAHASAGAR expands this vision to include the broader Global South, particularly Africa. It observed that the lack of distinction between the two frameworks creates confusion and undermines India’s unified strategic posture in the region. To enhance alignment, precision, and effectiveness, the committee urged the external affairs ministry to reassess and streamline these initiatives and to report its findings within three months.

The panel further recommended that India should develop a unified and coherent maritime strategy that seamlessly integrates its Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific policies. Recognising these regions as a single strategic space facing common challenges, particularly in maritime security, the committee noted that India's current approach lacks alignment. While the Indo-Pacific framework offers a broad vision, it must be strategically linked with India’s Indian Ocean initiatives to enhance effectiveness.

In the light of increasing Chinese assertiveness, the committee underscored the importance of India acting as a stabilising force by strengthening cooperation through key multilateral platforms such as the Quad, IORA, and ASEAN.

Highlighting the complex and multi-dimensional nature of India’s engagement in the IOR, the committee recommended the establishment of a dedicated Inter-Ministerial Task Force. The proposed task force, comprising key ministries such as External Affairs, Defence, Commerce, Environment, Shipping, Finance, and Home Affairs, would address existing institutional silos, streamline decision-making, and enable faster, better-coordinated execution of India’s interests in the region.

In view of the ecological vulnerability and economic potential of the IOR, the panel urged the external affairs ministry to integrate environmental sustainability into India’s regional strategy.

Emphasising the need for greater cooperation on marine conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable use of ocean resources, it recommended aligning India’s Indian Ocean policy with global and regional environmental goals.

For this, the committee suggested that India should champion the cause of a ‘Green MAHASAGAR’, which is focused on joint efforts with littoral states for marine ecosystem protection, pollution reduction, disaster response, and promotion of the Blue Economy. It stressed that India must lead in shaping a climate-conscious and economically inclusive maritime future for the region.

The panel emphasised the need to elevate India’s maritime strategy in the IOR to a top foreign policy priority, to address evolving security challenges and geopolitical shifts.

While commending the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and law enforcement agencies for their efforts, including Exercise Sea Vigil and enhanced coordination through the NC31 network, the committee stressed that India’s strategy requires greater clarity, depth, and consistent funding.

It is therefore recommended to prioritise the modernisation of naval capabilities, ensure robust long-term funding, and improve inter-agency coordination to establish a unified, comprehensive approach that effectively safeguards India’s strategic interests and asserts its influence across the IOR.

The committee emphasised the crucial role of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard in safeguarding India’s maritime interests in the IOR amid growing threats like piracy and terrorism. While recognising their strong operational performance, the Committee identified urgent needs to improve fleet readiness, personnel training, and logistics support.

It also recommended accelerating the modernisation of naval forces by prioritising indigenous development under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, including the induction of next-generation submarines, destroyers, carrier-based fighters, and advanced patrol vessels and surveillance aircraft for the Coast Guard to enhance India’s maritime security and deterrence capabilities.

Sagarmala is the government’s flagship initiative aimed at enhancing port connectivity, developing inland waterways, and driving industrial growth. To further strengthen India’s maritime competitiveness, Sagarmala 2.0 has been launched. However, the committee noted that the external affairs ministry has not clearly articulated the specific objectives and features of Sagarmala 2.0.

It is therefore recommended that the ministry should explicitly outline its goals, with a focus on advancing smart port infrastructure, integrating digital technologies, and creating multimodal transport networks. Additionally, defining clear metrics and performance indicators will help distinguish Sagarmala 2.0 from its predecessor, enabling more effective impact assessment.

Recognising India’s active role in key multilateral and regional platforms such as IORA, IPOI, BIMSTEC, Quad, and MGC, the committee stressed the need for greater strategic coherence to effectively advance the country’s geopolitical, economic, and security interests in the IOR.

It recommended strengthening bilateral mechanisms to protect the rights and welfare of Indian fishermen who inadvertently cross maritime boundaries.

It further urged the government to adopt a more outcome-driven and aligned approach across various initiatives, supported by enhanced inter-ministerial coordination, increased financial and technical resources, and regular performance evaluations.

The Committee called for establishing a centralised coordinating mechanism within the external affairs ministry to drive synergy and streamline efforts across overlapping forums.

The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), established in 1987 with its Secretariat in Mauritius, was created to restore the historic pan-Indian Ocean connectivity among nations. Over time, IORA has expanded to include 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners.

However, the committee believed that IORA’s potential as a transformative platform for regional economic growth, sustainable development, and maritime cooperation remains underutilised. With India set to assume the chairmanship of IORA from 2025-2027, it strongly recommended that New Delhi should take a leading role in revitalising the organisation.

Key steps should include strengthening IORA’s institutional framework and governance, streamlining the secretariat’s operations, enhancing coordination among member states, and exploring innovative funding mechanisms to improve project implementation and impact.

The Committee noted the progress of the Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, which promotes collaborative, project-based solutions to maritime challenges.

However, with just 13 current members, the panel believed IPOI's impact was limited. To enhance its effectiveness, it recommended expanding membership to include more countries with significant maritime interests.

India should also take a leading role in strengthening collaboration across IPOI’s seven pillars: Maritime Security, Maritime Ecology, Maritime Resources, Capacity Building, Disaster Risk Reduction, Science & Technology Cooperation, and Trade Connectivity.

The committee also emphasised the need to address emerging issues such as cybersecurity, regional health cooperation, and disaster resilience within IPOI’s framework.

The panel recognised the evolving role of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, aligning with India’s maritime vision through SAGAR and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

While noting India’s cautious stance towards a security-centric Quad due to its policy of multi-alignment, it recommended exploring a more flexible security dimension within the Quad framework by including joint maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean to enhance maritime domain awareness, improve coordination, and address emerging security threats.

Proactive, non-confrontational initiatives focused on capacity-building and joint exercises could strengthen regional stability and reinforce India’s position as a responsible maritime power in the region.

The committee stressed the importance of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in fostering regional cooperation on maritime security challenges.

With India set to assume the chairmanship of IONS for 2025-2027, it urged the government to leverage this opportunity to address emerging non-traditional security threats such as IUU fishing and climate change.

India should promote greater collaboration by facilitating information-sharing between governments, industries, and stakeholders. The committee also recommended intensifying efforts to enhance interoperability among IONS navies through regular joint exercises and the development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

While recognising the importance of cultural diplomacy in deepening India’s ties with the IOR, the committee called for initiatives such as cultural centres, art performances, and heritage promotion.

To enhance these efforts, it strongly urged that Indian missions and cultural centres be better resourced and supported by increasing funding for a wide range of cultural activities like events, exhibitions, and festivals to showcase India’s rich cultural diversity.