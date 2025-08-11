Parliamentary panel flags delay in construction of Eklavya schools

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A parliamentary committee has pulled up the Ministry of Tribal Affairs over the delay in construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and sports infrastructure for tribal students.

In its 10th report on action taken by the government on the 2024-25 Demands for Grants, tabled in Parliament on Monday, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment noted that only 476 of the 717 sanctioned EMRS were functional, with most new schools still operating from rented premises.

While 87 new school buildings have been completed, work is underway on 222 more, and 120 remain at the pre-construction stage, the report said.

The panel urged the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) to adopt a "more concerted, result-oriented and proactive approach" to ensure all schools both old and new are operational in their own buildings within the set timeframe.

The committee also expressed concern over the slow progress in setting up Centres of Excellence for Sports in EMRS. Of the 15 proposed centres, locations for only five have been finalised for the first phase, with an operational target of June 2026.

The remaining 10 are slated for completion by December 2026, but their sites are yet to be confirmed. The panel called for early finalisation to meet the revised deadlines.

On the flagship Dharti Abba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) which is a multi-ministry mission to bridge infrastructure and service gaps in over 63,000 villages, the committee said progress has been made but warned that pending approvals in AYUSH and skill development ministries could delay implementation.

It emphasised the need for faster coordination so that all targeted interventions, from roads and housing to health and education facilities, are completed within the 2024-2028 mission period.

The report welcomed measures like reducing EMRS land requirements, setting up escrow accounts for project funding, and involving the Sports Authority of India in sports facility planning.

However, it warned that without tighter monitoring and inter-ministerial coordination, these flagship programmes risk missing their goals for tribal welfare. PTI UZM KVK KVK