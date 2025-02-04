Parliamentary panel flags delays in youth empowerment programme

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A parliamentary report has flagged delays in fund allocations, lack of targeted outreach, and insufficient government action on key recommendations for the youths on disaster preparedness, skilling, and hostel facilities for women.

The 360th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, presented in Parliament on Tuesday, reviewed the government's response to its earlier recommendations on the Rashtriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram (RYSK), a key youth empowerment scheme.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of implementation and urged the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to take urgent corrective steps.

The report flagged concerns over the lack of a structured approach to youth volunteerism in disaster response, citing a 2022 United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) assessment.

It urged the government to integrate Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, or NYKS, volunteers into mandatory disaster management committees at the village and district levels and establish Disaster Risk Reduction Teams in every district.

While the Ministry reported that over 12,000 NYKS volunteers have been trained, the committee called for better coordination with disaster relief authorities to ensure effective deployment.

The committee also criticised delays in transforming NYKS centres into District Youth Resource Centres (DYRCs), which could serve as hubs for skill development, employment, and entrepreneurship.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs stated that it had forwarded the proposal to the Finance Ministry, but the committee urged stronger follow-ups to secure the required funding.

The report also noted a lack of collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Employment to turn NYKS into a gateway for youth employment. It also called for the creation of 'Girl Child NYKS Centres' to ensure greater participation of young women in skill training programmes and job placements.

The committee found gaps in representation from rural youth and students from tier-2 and tier-3 colleges in international exchange programmes. It recommended tracking the long-term impact of such initiatives and ensuring a more inclusive selection process to provide equal opportunities for marginalised students.

The report expressed serious concerns over the lack of youth hostels exclusively for women, particularly in state capitals, educational hubs, and cultural sites.

While the Ministry cited the construction of one hostel in Kota, Rajasthan, the committee deemed it inadequate and directed the government to seek additional funds in the 2025-26 Union Budget for dedicated women hostels with Wi-Fi, CCTV surveillance, and round-the-clock security.

The committee also noted discrepancies in use of funds under the National Young Leaders Programme (NYLP) and recommended more transparent budgeting and expenditure tracking.

It criticised the limited awareness and outreach of Scouts and Guides programmes, recommending an expansion of gender sensitisation, environmental protection, and digital literacy initiatives in rural schools.

While the government has acknowledged some recommendations, the committee's report indicates that several key youth empowerment measures remain under-implemented.

The committee urged the MYAS to act swiftly and report back on pending issues before the next parliamentary review.