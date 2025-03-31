Parliamentary panel flags underrepresentation of women in leadership roles in CPSEs

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel has flagged underrepresentation of women in leadership roles in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and suggested implementation of concrete measures to eliminate barriers hindering their advancement.

The panel's assertion came while reviewing the working of Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), a high-powered body set up with the objective of evolving a sound managerial policy for the CPSEs and advising the government on appointments to top management posts.

In its 145th report tabled in Parliament on March 27, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice on the Demands for Grants (2025-26) pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) reiterated its concern over the significant gender gap in top managerial positions within CPSEs, where women constitute only 7 per cent of the eligible pool and merely 7 per cent at the board level.

Emphasising that gender equality is crucial for an inclusive and accountable public administration, in line with the government's 'Nari Shakti' policy, the panel recommended that the DoPT, being the nodal agency for personnel management, must thoroughly examine the factors leading to the underrepresentation of women in leadership roles and implement concrete measures to eliminate barriers hindering their advancement.