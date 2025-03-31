Parliamentary panel for creating AI-based platform for conversion of manuscript images into text

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has recommended developing an advanced knowledge extraction framework which should include creating an AI-assisted platform to convert manuscript images into searchable text and provide provisional translations across major Indian languages.

The Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in its report has also suggested that the Ministry of Culture may initiate a "comprehensive training programme to empower grassroots personnel as Pandulipi Mitras".

"These trained individuals will be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to assist in the documentation, preservation, and digitisation of manuscripts at the local level," the committee said in the report on 'Demands for Grants (2025-26) of Ministry of Culture' that was presented in Parliament last week.

Building upon the existing digitisation efforts, the panel has recommended the development of a comprehensive digital ecosystem for preservation and documentation of manuscripts.

"This should include 'Pandulipipatala 2.0' as an advanced digital platform with AI-enhanced search capabilities across manuscripts in multiple scripts and languages, semantic linking of related manuscripts across repositories, scholarly annotation tools allowing verified researchers to contribute transcriptions and translations," it said.

This should also have a version control systems to track changes in manuscript interpretation and conservation status, the panel said.

The implementation of block chain technology for manuscript provenance documentation would create immutable records of manuscript ownership and custodianship, prevent illicit trafficking of manuscript materials, and enable secure digital certification of authenticity for digitised manuscripts, it added.

The committee further said the development of standardised APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) would enable integration with global digital humanities platforms and allow scholarly communities to build specialised research tools leveraging the digital resources.

"Additionally, establishing a cloud-based digital preservation infrastructure with geographically distributed redundancies would ensure long-term accessibility of digitised manuscripts regardless of technological changes or natural disasters," the report said.

The parliamentary panel also noted that while the National Mission for Manuscripts (NMM) has made progress in digitising manuscripts, "the current approach remains largely focused on basic documentation rather than creating a truly interactive, research-enabling digital infrastructure".

"This recommendation addresses that gap by proposing a more sophisticated digital ecosystem that would transform how researchers and the public interact with manuscript content," the panel emphasised in the report.

It has also recommended establishing a dedicated research programme for developing advanced conservation technologies.

This should include creating five specialised Conservation Research Laboratories focused on different manuscript materials (palm leaf, birch bark, paper, cloth, and metals) to develop non-invasive preservation techniques, research environmentally sustainable conservation materials, and establish evidence-based protocols for treatment of deteriorating manuscripts, it said.

The implementation of a 'Preventive Conservation Network' with environmental monitoring systems at all major manuscript repositories would enable real-time assessment of conservation risks and preventive interventions, significantly reducing deterioration rates in vulnerable collections, the committee said.

It also underlined developing specialised training modules in conservation science for Manuscript Conservation Centres (MCCs) to incorporate latest international practices with traditional knowledge systems, "creating a uniquely Indian approach to conservation that respects both scientific principles and cultural heritage".

Establishing international research partnerships with leading conservation institutes worldwide would facilitate knowledge exchange, joint research projects, and capacity building for Indian conservation specialists, it said.

The committee also noted that while the NMM employs various methods of preservation such as lamination, restoration and de-acidification, there is a "need for more systematic research into conservation technologies specific to Indian manuscript materials and environmental conditions", especially considering the diverse climatic zones across the country and their distinct conservation challenges.

Building on the existing digitisation guidelines, the committee also recommended developing an advanced knowledge extraction framework.

"This should include creating an AI-assisted transcription and translation platform that automates the conversion of manuscript images to searchable text, provides provisional translations across major Indian languages, and allows scholarly review and refinement of automated outputs," the report said.

The establishment of a 'Manuscript Knowledge Portal' would contextualise manuscript content with related historical information, create thematic collections across manuscripts from different repositories, and develop educational modules for various age groups and knowledge levels, "democratising access to manuscript knowledge beyond specialized academic circles," the panel said.

Further, the implementation of a 'Digital Humanities Incubator' programme would provide grants and technical support for innovative projects utilising digitised manuscript collections for interdisciplinary research, stimulating new scholarly approaches to manuscript studies, the report added.

"Developing mobile and immersive applications would bring manuscript content to wider audiences through virtual reality experiences, interactive storytelling, and gamified learning environments, particularly engaging younger generations with India's manuscript heritage," the panel underlined.

The committee said it believes that mere digitisation without knowledge extraction and meaningful access would significantly limit the cultural and scholarly impact of the NMM's work. This recommendation addresses that concern by proposing a "more comprehensive approach" to manuscript content utilisation that "transforms static documents into dynamic knowledge resources", it said.

The committee further observed that there are several state-level research institutes, such as the Mithila Research Institute in Darbhanga, Bihar, which are currently engaged or have the potential to engage in manuscript-related research.

"These institutes, however, lack the necessary expertise in this specialised field. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry, under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, which aims to survey, document, and conserve India's manuscript heritage, facilitate the exchange of knowledge, technical expertise and best practices with these institutes," the report said.

This collaboration would enable them to actively contribute to the ongoing manuscript preservation project, thereby enhancing the overall effectiveness of the initiative, it said.