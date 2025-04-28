Parliamentary panel on defence condemns Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Parliamentary panel on defence on Monday condemned the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

At its meeting here, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, chaired by BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, observed a two-minute silence to express solidarity with the families of the victims.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, and Samajwadi Party member Virendra Singh were among those who were present at the meeting.

The Committee recorded oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Defence on the resettlement policies, healthcare facilities and avenues for ex-servicemen.

"Before commencement of the proceedings, the Committee expressed deep anguish and condemned the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April, 2025. The Committee also observed two minutes silence to express solidarity with the victims and their bereaved families," Singh said in a post on X. PTI SKU RHL