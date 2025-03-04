Parliamentary panel on External Affairs meets Swedish delegation

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Members of the Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, met with a visiting Swedish delegation here on Tuesday.

The members of the Swedish Foreign Affairs Committee held very pleasant, friendly, positive discussion with the Parliamentary panel on External Affairs, Tharoor said.

The two parliamentary panels discussed issues ranging from gender equality to representation of women in power to the India-China border and the US-China relationship.

"It was a very wide-ranging and stimulating discussion. It's part of the building up of friendly relations between the two Parliaments, and I must say this is an ongoing process for us where we have very good relations with Sweden for many many years, and it's one more building block in strengthening that relationship," Tharoor said.