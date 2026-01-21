Parliamentary panel on Home to focus on issues of internal security, AI-based frauds

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Internal security and AI-based frauds are among the issues chosen by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs for examination in the coming year.

The department-related Standing Committee has selected as many as eight subjects for detailed examination during the year 2025-26, a Lok Sabha bulletin said.

The panel, headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha member Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, has also chosen to study matters related disaster management, challenges to internal security and border management, including Left Wing Extremism.

The panel, which comes under the Rajya Sabha, will look into the issues of crime against children, strategies to control drug abuse and tackling various forms of organised crime, including human trafficking.

The parliamentary committee will also focus on implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes in the northeastern states and national forensic infrastructure -- present capacity, challenges and modernisation needs, the bulletin issued on Tuesday said. PTI NAB RT RT