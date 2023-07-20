Parliamentary panel recommendations will further strengthen India's digital, financial ecosystem: Jayant Sinha

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has made "constructive and forward-looking suggestions" to curb cyber crime and boost digital security in its comprehensive report which is likely to be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Advertisment

"The committee's recommendations will help in further strengthening India's world-leading digital and financial ecosystem," Standing Committee on Finance chairperson Jayant Sinha, a BJP MP, said.

The panel approved its report on the issue of "cyber security and rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes" in its meeting on Thursday.

The committee has made constructive and forward-looking suggestions, he said.

Representatives of Google India, RBI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology appeared before the committee in the final round of hearings. Google India was represented by its country manager Sanjay Gupta, sources said.

The panel had held extensive discussions across several sittings on the issue of cyber crimes and security amid rising incidents of online fraud. Its members have spoken to domain experts and leading players in the field. PTI KR SMN