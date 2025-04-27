Parliamentary panel to examine issue of water pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A key parliamentary panel will examine the issue of water pollution in the national capital region, which hogged the limelight during the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, and Environment and Forests, chaired by BJP leader Bhubaneshwar Kalita, will hear the views of Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the subject 'Water Pollution in Delhi-NCR and steps taken by various agencies for its mitigation'.

The issue of water pollution had dominated the Delhi assembly elections with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing the BJP-led Haryana government of "poisoning" the waters of Yamuna.

Kejriwal's remarks drew a sharp rebuke from the BJP, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the AAP leader was rattled due to the fear of losing elections.

The Election Commission too had rapped Kejriwal and asked him to submit evidence to back his claims.

BJP won the Delhi Assembly elections and installed Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister in February.

The committee had earlier discussed the issue in December.