Parliamentary panel unanimously condemns trolling of foreign secy

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs on Monday unanimously condemned the trolling of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and praised him for his professional conduct.

Misri was briefing the parliamentary panel, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Tharoor told reporters after the three-hour meeting, which he said was attended by a record 24 members, that the committee unanimously expressed solidary with Misri in the face of the "unwarranted attacks" he had faced online after the two sides agreed to stop military actions.

His and his family having been at the receiving end of trolls' vitriol, Misri's role drew support from the committee for his good service for the nation. The committee wanted to pass a formal resolution but the Indian Foreign Service officer requested against it, the Congress MP said.

One member said the panel was unanimous in its condemnation of the trolling of Misri.

The foreign secretary faced heavy trolling on social media in wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions. However, he had received support from political leaders, former bureaucrats and defence veterans.

Among the lawmakers who attended the meeting were the TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, the Congress' Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and the BJP's Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Indian Armed Forces carrying out Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military actions between the two countries.