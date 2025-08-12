Parliamentary panel urges Jal Shakti Ministry to implement National Water Policy

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has asked the Ministry of Jal Shakti to urgently implement the long-delayed new National Water Policy, warning that India's water sector is grappling with shrinking per capita availability, deteriorating quality, and low efficiency of water use systems.

In its ninth report on action taken by the government on earlier recommendations, the Standing Committee on Water Resources expressed "paramount concern" over the lack of significant progress on the policy's rollout, despite the draft being ready.

"...the Committee urged the Ministry to take necessary decisions in the matter on urgent basis and ensure the implementation of the New National Water Policy on priority so that necessary systems be prepared to confront the current challenges in the Water Sector," the report said.

It directed the ministry to ensure the policy is in place within three months to strengthen resilience against scarcity, pollution, and climate-induced disruptions.

The committee also raised alarms over the acute staffing shortages in State Dam Safety Organisations (SDSOs), which, it said, could compromise the objectives of the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

While the National Dam Safety Authority has held 16 review meetings with states to highlight vacancies, the panel found no clarity on concrete measures taken to address the issue and demanded swift remedial action.

On flood management, particularly in the Northeast, the committee reviewed the Brahmaputra Board's plans to prepare and update master plans for 15 sub-basins and 14 major rivers using advanced technology.

It stressed that the success of these initiatives would depend on "rigorous implementation" and called for time-bound action to curb recurring floods and erosion in Assam and neighbouring states.

The panel reiterated its recommendation for dedicated financial grants to states and UTs to promote rainwater harvesting, rejecting the ministry's stance that such funding might undermine community-led schemes like 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' and 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari'. It also noted the absence of clear plans for the repair and maintenance of rainwater harvesting infrastructure.

Other recommendations included incorporating local MPs and MLAs in bodies under the National Mission for Clean Ganga to improve on-ground monitoring, augmenting budget allocations for the National River Conservation Plan to address pollution in non-Ganga basins, and strengthening coordination between the Jal Shakti and Environment ministries for water management in forest areas, tiger reserves, and sanctuaries.

The report said that while several programmes and schemes exist, gaps in policy execution, institutional capacity, and funding continue to hinder India's water security goals. The committee has sought updates on multiple fronts within three months. PTI UZM KVK KVK