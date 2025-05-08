Parliamentary panels adopt resolutions congratulating armed forces for Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday adopted a unanimous resolution congratulating the armed forces for pounding terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor.

PAC chairperson K C Venugopal said the resolution supporting and congratulating the armed forces for the operation was adopted in the first meeting of the newly-constituted panel for 2025-26.

Separately, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas also adopted a similar resolution.

"The success of Operation Sindoor bears testimony to the courage, bravery and valour of our armed forces and the resolve and commitment of the Government of India to root out terrorism and terror-related infrastructure from our neighbourhood," it read.

Referring to the PAC agenda for the next one year, he said members were of the view that people-related issues should be examined besides auditing paragraphs of CAG reports.

India's armed forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructures, including that of Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a 25-minute-long missile and drone strike early on Wednesday.

The strikes, which India has described as "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible", came in retaliation to the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.