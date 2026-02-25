Parliamentary sources question oppn move to remove Madras HC judge over lamp-lighting verdict

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A judge cannot be removed by Parliament for a judicial pronouncement, parliamentary sources said on Wednesday questioning the opposition's move to impeach a Madras High Court judge over his lamp-lighting ruling.

They said that corruption, misconduct and misdemeanour can be criteria to remove a Supreme Court or a high court judge.

Removal of a Supreme Court or high court judge is popularly called 'impeachment'.

In December last year, more than 100 opposition MPs, led by the DMK, had given a notice to remove Madras High Court judge G R Swaminathan following his ruling that allowed Hindu devotees to light a lamp at 'Deepathoon' pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill. The site which is located near a dargah was deemed to be a temple land by the judgment.

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu had argued that the verdict caused communal tension.

A two-judge bench had later upheld the verdict.

While giving notice for removal, the opposition had claimed that the order violated long-standing practices and threatened public peace.