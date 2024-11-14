Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visits Southern Air Command

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 14(PTI) A fifteen-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD) visited the Southern Air Command here on Thursday.

Advertisment

The committee was led by Member of Lok Sabha Radha Mohan Singh who is the chairperson of the panel.

The committee members were received by Air Marshal B Manikantan AVSM VM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief and were briefed about the role of the Southern Air Command in the maritime domain of southern peninsular India, a Defence release said.

The committee members also interacted with the officers of the Southern Air Command and were informed about the multi-faceted role of the Indian Air Force and its transformation from a tactical force to a multi-spectrum force with trans-oceanic reach, the release said.

Advertisment

Following the interaction, SCoD chairperson Singh in his opening address appreciated the untiring efforts of the Southern Air Command in safeguarding the skies of southern peninsular India, it said.

He also appreciated the crucial role played by the IAF during maritime and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, it added. PTI HMP HMP ROH