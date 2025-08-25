Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs members to visit Kashmir in 1st week of September

Srinagar, Aug 25 (PTI) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will visit Kashmir in the first week of September, an official spokesperson said here on Monday.

The arrangements for the visit of the panel members to the valley were reviewed by Divisional Commissioner (DC), Kashmir, Anshul Garg at a meeting here, he said.

The spokesperson said the meeting was attended by the DCs of Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal, besides the directors of the Srinagar Airport Authority the rural development, health and tourism departments.

To execute a safe, secure and smooth tour of the dignitaries to different places of the valley, the Kashmir DC, while addressing the officers, stressed the need for meticulous planning and strategy for hassle-free arrangements, including a proper security cover at all the venues.

On the occasion, he reviewed the accommodation facilities for the visiting dignitaries at Srinagar, Gulmarg and Sonmarg, besides allocation of vehicles and appointment of liaison officers, the spokesperson said.

The DC instructed the director general of the economics and statistics department to ensure all arrangements for a review meeting here during the visit.

Garg also directed for making proper arrangements for the interaction of the dignitaries with Indian Medical Association (IMA) members, PRIs and other delegations, the spokesperson added.

He directed for the deployment of medical officers and ambulances at the accommodation venue and other visiting places.

The DC also directed for the deployment of fire tenders at designated locations and the framing of an exigency plan.

Deputy Director, Planning, Ashiq Hussian Malik, was appointed as the nodal officer from the DC's office for ensuring close coordination and synergy among the departments concerned. PTI SSB RC