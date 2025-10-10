Parliament's PAC sets up six committees to examine diverse issues

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has set up five sub-committees, including on finance and defence, to examine subjects ranging from delay in manufacturing the 'Dhanush' gun system to an audit of spectrum management in the department of telecommunications.

A separate sub-committee has been set up with Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil as its convenor to track the delay in submission of action taken notes on audit paras in the reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The sub-committee on finance has Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray as its convenor and Congress leader Amar Singh as alternate convenor. The panel has Tejasvi Surya, C M Ramesh, Anurag Thakur (all BJP), M Sreenivasulu Reddy (TDP), and Balashowry Vallabhaneni (Jana Sena) as members.

The sub-committee on defence has BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi as convenor, and Ramesh as alternate convenor. The panel has Vallabhaneni, Surya, Reddy, Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) and T R Baalu (DMK) as members.

The sub-committee on railways has BJP member K Laxman and DMK leader Tiruchi Siva as convenor and alternate convenor, respectively, and Trinamool Congress' Sougata Ray, Congress leader Jai Parkash, and BJP leaders Ashok Chavan, Jagadambika Pal and Thakur as members.

The sub-committees on Civil-I and Civil-II have SP leader Dharmendra Yadav and Baalu as convenors. BJP leaders Nishikant Dubey and Sudhanshu Trivedi have been named as alternate convenors of Civil-I and Civil-II panels, respectively.

The Civil-I panel has Siva, Gohil, Amar Singh, Chavan and Prasad as members.

The Civil-II panel has Ray, Parkash, Pal, NCP leader Praful Patel and Laxman as members.

The panel examining the delay in submission of action taken notes has Trivedi, Ray, Sarangi, Patel and Dubey as members. PTI SKU ARI