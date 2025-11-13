Parnaik calls for stronger Arunachal-Gujarat partnership

Itanagar, Nov 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) has underscored the deep cultural ties, shared heritage and growing developmental convergence between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat, calling for stronger cooperation between the two states to advance national unity and collective progress.

Speaking at 'Bharat Parv' at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on Wednesday, the governor said the relationship rests on centuries-old cultural foundations and continues to inspire youth, civic initiatives and state-led development.

Parnaik highlighted that the bond between the two states is rooted in shared mythology, most notably the story of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, whose divine wedding is celebrated at the Madhavpur Fair in Gujarat, an official statement said here on Thursday.

He said this tradition acts as a 'living cultural bridge', especially since Rukmini is believed to have been born in Bismaknagar in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, reinforcing ties that predate modern political structures.

The governor emphasised Gujarat's special place in Arunachal Pradesh's civic and youth programmes, particularly during 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy is honoured across educational institutions.

Patel's role in national integration and the decisive actions of Major Bob Khating, which ensured "Tawang became and remains an integral part of India", continue to guide Arunachal Pradesh's strong sense of national identity, he said.

Appreciating the contributions of the Gujarati community in Arunachal Pradesh, Parnaik said they have exemplified the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Highlighting the state's development trajectory, the governor noted that the state has constructed over 4,000 km of roads in the last five years despite difficult terrain, significantly improving connectivity, mobility and security.

He said Arunachal Pradesh's immense tourism potential, spanning spiritual, cultural, adventure and eco-tourism, is supported by its pristine landscapes and vibrant heritage.

Parnaik also pointed to opportunities for collaboration, stating that Gujarat's achievements in cooperative development, dairy management, horticulture and tourism offer models for Arunachal Pradesh.

"In return, Arunachal contributes its own strengths as India's largest producer of kiwi, a growing centre for mandarin oranges and large cardamom, and a state with vast hydropower potential positioned to support the nation's clean energy goals," he said.

Calling for deeper cooperation, the governor invited the chief minister, ministers and officials of Gujarat to visit Arunachal Pradesh to explore partnerships that strengthen the national fabric and advance the shared vision of a cohesive, forward-moving India. PTI UPL UPL RG