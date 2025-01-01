Parole is prisoners' right, says CPI(M) on row over Kodi Suni's parole

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday said parole is the right of prisoners and there is no need to deny it in any manner.

Granting parole to a prisoner is a matter related to the government and the jail authorities and the party has nothing to do with it, the Left party said.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan was replying when reporters sought his reaction to widespread criticism of the government's decision granting parole to Kodi Suni, a convict in the 2012 T P Chandrasekharan murder case.

"The CPI(M) does not take a stand on granting or denying parole to anyone. It has nothing to do with the party. These matters are connected to the government and the prisons, and they will be dealt with accordingly," he said here.

When asked about granting parole to Suni for one month, ignoring a police report against him, the party leader said it was a matter which should be examined by the government and the CPI(M) has no issue in it.

"Parole is the right of prisoners. There is no need to deny it any way," Govindan added.

Kodi Suni, one of the convicts in the murder case who is currently lodged in Tavanur prison, was granted parole for 30 days by the jail DGP based on a recommendation of the Kerala State Human Rights Commission.

Suni was released on parole on December 28, which was said to be the first time in six years.

Considering a complaint lodged by the convict's mother, the Human Rights Commission recently issued an order in which the panel noted that the privilege to grant parole to inmates based on police reports is entrusted to the government.

On Monday, the opposition Congress-UDF alleged that the Left government's decision is an open challenge to the legal system and the rule of law.

Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader Chandrasekharan was brutally hacked to death at Onchiyam in Kozhikode district on May 4, 2012, by a gang of assistants, with leaders of the ruling CPI(M) facing allegations of conspiracy in the incident. PTI LGK KH