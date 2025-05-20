Parole jumper convicted of robbery, unnatural offence held in Pune by Delhi Police

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a parole jumper convicted in a robbery and unnatural offence cases, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Ali alias Suja, was apprehended from a factory in Pune in Maharashtra.

A native of Khagaria district in Bihar, he was convicted in 2019 and sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment.

He was released on emergency parole for 90 days in October 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic but failed to surrender upon its expiry.

According to police, a team had been tracking the accused, and, acting on a tip-off, the team located the accused at the Pune factory.

The team arrested the accused, who had been living under a false identity and frequently relocating across Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

During interrogation, he confessed to evading arrest by altering his appearance and contact details, police said.