Parsi community significantly contributed to country's development: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the Parsi community has significantly contributed to the country's development through their hardwork and spirit of entrepreneurship.

In her message on the eve of Parsi new year Navroz, she said it is a festival of faith, joy and enthusiasm.

"This festival gives us an opportunity to help the needy. The Parsi community has significantly contributed in the development of our nation through their vision, hardwork and spirit of entrepreneurship," Murmu said.

The president extended warm greetings and best wishes to citizens, especially "our Parsi brothers and sisters", for Navroz.

"May this festival of Navroz bring happiness and prosperity to all," she added.