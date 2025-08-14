Parsi community's spirit of enterprise made invaluable contributions to nation's progress: Prez

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Parsi New Year and said the Parsi community’s spirit of enterprise has made invaluable contributions to the nation's progress.

Parsi New Year Navroz symbolises renewal, hope, and prosperity, she said.

"This important festival of the Parsi community is an occasion to celebrate our rich cultural heritage. Parsi community’s spirit of enterprise and its dedication to public welfare have made invaluable contributions to the progress of our nation," Murmu said in a message.

The President hoped that this special festival bring peace and prosperity to all and inspire every citizen to contribute towards building an inclusive nation.

“On the auspicious occasion of the Parsi New Year Navroz, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially Parsi brothers and sisters," she said. PTI AKV NB