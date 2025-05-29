Parsi culture in focus: Lady Shri Ram College introduces Zoroastrianism course in summer school 2025

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) has announced its Summer School 2025 under the theme “Virasat: Tapestries of Indian Culture”, with a special focus on the often-overlooked contributions of the Parsi Zoroastrian community.

The programme, organised by LSR’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell, offers three online certificate courses designed to explore India’s diverse cultural and philosophical traditions.

Among them, the course titled “An Introduction to Zoroastrianism: Continuity and Change” — scheduled from June 23 to July 2 — shines a spotlight on the Parsi community’s heritage, migration, evolving identity and significant yet underrecognized impact on the Indian society.

The other two courses include “Bharat Bodha: Ancient Indian Wisdom and its Contemporary Relevance” (June 9–23), which introduces students to ancient ecological knowledge, astrological systems like Jyotish and Sanskritic ideas of nationhood, and “Timeless Lessons – Gita and Psychological Insights” (June 16–26), which integrates teachings from the Bhagavad Gita with psychological theories, emphasizing the decolonization of knowledge and connection to indigenous value systems.

“This course aims to introduce students to the beliefs, rituals, art forms and historical journey of the Parsis,” said LSR's Acting Principal Professor Kanika K Ahuja.

“Despite their remarkable contributions to India’s development, especially in fields like industry, education and philanthropy, the Parsi presence in North India remains largely unknown. We hope to bridge that gap,” added Professor Ahuja, the chair of this initiative.

Rooted in the interdisciplinary and culturally-informed vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the courses promote experiential learning, cultural sensitivity and deeper engagement with India’s intellectual and multicultural legacy.

Open to students in India and abroad from all academic disciplines, the programme has already attracted international participation.

Conducted online with hybrid inaugural events, the courses require 80 per cent attendance and timely submission of assessments for certification.

The registrations are open at https://forms.gle/NB4nKD8vo5TM1kJU9.