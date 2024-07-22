Part of 60-year-old building's gallery collapses in Thane; none hurt, families evacuated

Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) A portion of the first-floor gallery of a 6-decade-old building collapsed in Thane city on Monday amidst heavy rains, prompting authorities to evacuate all seven families residing there though no one was injured in the incident, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 12:40 pm in the Sankalp housing society in the Naupada area, they said.

The 60-year-old two-storey building housing seven families had been categorized as "C2B", meaning the structure required major repairs without vacating it. The building has now been deemed highly unsafe by civic officials.

All seven families residing in the building were evacuated safely and relocated to alternative accommodations after a portion of the first-floor gallery caved in, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

No injuries were reported in the collapse, he said.

Efforts were underway to vacate shops on the ground floor, with their water and electricity supplies already cut off, informed Tadvi.

Additionally, ongoing measures by the encroachment department include removing the dangerously compromised part of the gallery. A security cordon has been established around the building to ensure safety, prohibiting residents and shopkeepers from entering, said the official. PTI COR RSY