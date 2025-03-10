Part of abandoned building collapses in Delhi's Mahavir Enclave, 1 dead

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died after the balcony of an abandoned building collapsed in southwest Delhi's Mahavir Enclave on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A call regarding the collapse was received at 1.55 pm. Four fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately dispatched, the officer said.

"We received another call at 3.10 pm that one person got buried under the debris. He was brought out and rushed to the DDU Hospital with critical injuries. However, he died on the way," the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Md Kashif. He was passing by the area when the incident happened, the officer said. Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the building was abandoned and very old with four feet terrace protruding out with construction over it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

It was not immediately known how old is the building.

The owner of the building has been identified as Shoaib Akhtar, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI BM SSJ NB