Part of building canopy collapses at CSMT station; nobody injured

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Some portion of an office building's canopy collapsed on the covered area at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai on Friday evening, officials said.

There was no injury to any passenger in the incident that occurred around 5.45 pm, a spokesperson of the Central Railway said.

"Some part of a canopy of a building fell on the covered area at the CSMT," he said.

Another railway official said the canopy was of the traffic accounts' office building located next to the open space between main line and the suburban line concourse.

A small portion of the roofing got damaged due to the debris that fell on it, he said.

The CSMT is one of the busiest railway stations in Mumbai. Lakhs of commuters travel to and from the terminus daily.